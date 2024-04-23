Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $213,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. 833,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,110. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

