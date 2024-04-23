Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $189,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 508,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 112,419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 115,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,869,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP remained flat at $31.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,203,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,459,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

