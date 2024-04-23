Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Trading Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astria Therapeutics traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 312,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 972,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,119,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.69.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.