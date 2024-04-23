National Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,369. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.