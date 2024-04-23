Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 379 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

