Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,966,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,313,516. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

