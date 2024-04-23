Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

TSM traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $132.25. 7,175,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,796,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $685.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

