9,642 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 98,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,382. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

