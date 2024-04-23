Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $6,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 59,727 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 274,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 158,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

