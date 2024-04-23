NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading 6.7% Higher

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 22,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 240,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several research analysts have commented on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange bought 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $132,157,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

