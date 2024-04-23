RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $233.70 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $235.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.