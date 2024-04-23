Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 5,659,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 27,439,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 257,655 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $58,128,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

