BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE BST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 69,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
