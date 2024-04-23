PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 732,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,653,000 after buying an additional 86,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,979,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.00. 1,125,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $423.42. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.