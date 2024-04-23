CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,390,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $4,209,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 941,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.