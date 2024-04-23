Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,763,000 after acquiring an additional 393,371 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,845,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,075,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 460,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.