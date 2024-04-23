Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 677.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,017 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,204,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,974,000 after buying an additional 219,326 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:O remained flat at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,510. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

