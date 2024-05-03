BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 320,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

