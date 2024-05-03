BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 145,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.64.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
