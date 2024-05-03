LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth $46,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

