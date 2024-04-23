Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 19.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 25.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Teradyne by 11.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 527,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,061. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

