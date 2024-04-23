Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) and System1 (NYSE:SST) Head to Head Analysis

Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relo Group and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A System1 $401.97 million 0.44 -$227.22 million ($2.48) -0.79

Relo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relo Group N/A N/A N/A System1 -45.74% -33.96% -11.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Relo Group and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Relo Group and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A System1 0 1 1 0 2.50

System1 has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Relo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

System1 beats Relo Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc. engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services. In addition, the company offers global relocation support services, including services related to working visa applications, medical examinations, vaccinations, and moving house overseas; and other related services, such as data related to overseas assignments, creation of overseas transfer regulations, arranging tickets for business trips, and house management during a transfer. Further, it engages in the operation of resorts. The company was formerly known as Relo Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Relo Group, Inc. in July 2016. Relo Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

