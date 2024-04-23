Comparing Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) and Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvalent has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Nuvalent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Merck KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Nuvalent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$126.22 million ($2.16) -31.25 Merck KGaA $22.72 billion 0.89 $3.06 billion $7.03 22.19

This table compares Nuvalent and Merck KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvalent. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nuvalent and Merck KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 1 9 0 2.90 Merck KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvalent currently has a consensus price target of $90.78, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Nuvalent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuvalent is more favorable than Merck KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and Merck KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -25.74% -24.50% Merck KGaA 13.47% 12.18% 6.72%

Summary

Merck KGaA beats Nuvalent on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector. This segment provides drug manufacturers with process development expertise and technologies, such as continuous bioprocessing; testing kits and services; reagents and services; testing solutions that analyze air, water, and soil; and testing and tools, as well as products that help test nutritional value and identify quality inconsistencies. Its Healthcare segment discovers, develops, manufacturers, and markets prescription drugs and biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of oncology, neurology and immunology, fertility, endocrinology, as well as cardiovascular, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and multiple sclerosis; general medicines; and injection device and disease monitoring software. The Electronics segment supplies materials for the semiconductor and display industries and surface design, such as delivery systems and services, as well as surface solutions, including cosmetics, effect pigments, and functional solutions. In addition, it has in-licensing agreement with Debiopharm International SA for developing and commercializing drug candidates for the treatment of head and neck cancer; Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing drug candidates for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; and Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd. for developing and commercializing of drug candidates for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor, as well as license and collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA to discover two targeted protein degraders against critical oncogenic proteins. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KGaA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.