Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 17,223 shares.The stock last traded at $413.00 and had previously closed at $399.83.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atrion by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

