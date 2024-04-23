Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $548.37 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

