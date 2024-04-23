Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 462,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 465,073 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $26.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

