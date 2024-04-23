Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.58. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 4,478,814 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 72.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

