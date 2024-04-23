Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 83,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,622. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.