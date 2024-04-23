Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.1 %

SLB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,163,515. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,623 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.