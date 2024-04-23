OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 10,960 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 100,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 173,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

