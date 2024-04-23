Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Avidbank Trading Up ?
OTC AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.00.
Avidbank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.