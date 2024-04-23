Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 136,449 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

