BMO Capital Markets Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.13.

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

