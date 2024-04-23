Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 150.1% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average is $196.18. The company has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

