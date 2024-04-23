Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

