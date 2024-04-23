Duality Advisers LP Sells 271 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics
In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Price Performance
SYNA opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
