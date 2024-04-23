Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 787 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.