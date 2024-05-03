Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Roth Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE AXS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 229,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,990. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

