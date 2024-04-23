Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 2,151 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 111,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

