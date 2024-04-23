Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 721.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 498.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,528 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 19.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sanmina by 60.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 137,922 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sanmina by 25.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 56.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

