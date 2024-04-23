Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $538.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

