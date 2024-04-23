Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

