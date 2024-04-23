Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,868 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $477.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

