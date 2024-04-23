Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $511,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.