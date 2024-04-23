Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

