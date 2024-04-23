Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

