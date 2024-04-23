Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $823,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

