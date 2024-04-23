Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $270.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

