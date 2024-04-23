Duality Advisers LP Buys 8,685 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Schrödinger worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 64,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Schrödinger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

