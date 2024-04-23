United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $38.74.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

